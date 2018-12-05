Open house to showcase BNI to prospective families

HAMMOND — Families considering a Bishop Noll Institute education can attend an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to see the school in action.
Bishop Noll, a Catholic college preparatory high school, is located at 1519 Hoffman St.
Prospective students and their families are invited to attend and tour the school, meet current students, teachers and coaches and learn how Noll educates students in mind, body and soul.
Bishop Noll Institute plans to open a state-of-the-art STREAM Lab and Innovation Center in Fall 2019. The $1 million-plus project is the centerpiece of the school’s drive to become the first elite STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) school in Indiana.
This school year, Bishop Noll introduced students to a new 3D printer and launched a 1:1 iPad initiative, giving students the technology necessary to be successful in this digital age.
Bishop Noll participates in the Indiana School Choice program.
For more information about how to become a Bishop Noll student, contact Director of Admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1008, or visit bishopnoll.org.