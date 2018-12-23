LOWELL — It's no wonder Santa Claus chose Gold Star Cafe for one of his early drop-off points.
He needs help delivering presents to all those children, and the Gold Star Cafe seemed the perfect spot because the crew there believes in the magic of Christmas.
Enter Operation: Christmas Magic, conceived by cafe chef/owner Charlene Hall to "extend the magic of Christmas for even just one more year for children who may begin to doubt his (Santa's) existence."
The fourth annual drive began Dec. 2 when kids and their families were invited to the 1336 E. Commercial Ave. cafe to get their list forms from Santa.
"It was insane, but I loved every minute of it," Hall said of Santa's first appearance. A total of 235 lists were filled out that day, complete with the full name and address of each child.
Santa mailed an official holiday note to each child the week of Dec. 10. It included the time to arrive at Gold Star Cafe on Saturday to receive their Christmas list present. The visits with Santa began that day begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until each child had some lap time, Hall said. The very realistic Santa made his appearances for a donation, not a fee, she added.
"We try to get at least one item from each list," Hall said, with parents told to not include big ticket items such as American Girl dolls. She said one year a little girl had asked for a ukelele, and when Santa presented it to her she cried and told her mother, "See, there really is a Santa."
Those are the moments that reach the hearts of all who donate their time and money to Operation: Christmas Magic.
Laurie Marx is one of them. "I've wrapped presents for the last two years. ... It's about children and watching their eyes light up," she said.
Hall annually caters the Christmas party for the Ladies Aid Society of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell, and its members, including herself, are regular patrons.
"I've been there when people just walk in and hand her money for this program," she said to explain how Hall's giving nature inspires others. "This is wonderful for the community. Charlene is wonderful for the community," she said.