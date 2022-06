Oral arguments called off in Lake County separation of powers lawsuit

Oral arguments at the Indiana Court of Appeals in a separation of powers dispute between the Lake County Council and the Lake County Board of Commissioners were called off Friday after the commissioners’ lead attorney was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Attorney Joseph Chapelle said in a court filing his COVID-19 infection was confirmed Tuesday and he’s been quarantining to minimize the potential spread of the virus to others. But he’s also been unable to continue preparing to argue the case due to symptoms of the virus.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Cale Bradford agreed to call off oral arguments Friday because of Chapelle’s COVID-19 infection.

Bradford said oral arguments will be “rescheduled if necessary.”

In a subsequent filing, Chapelle urged the three-judge appellate panel to hear oral arguments, and not just rely on the attorneys’ written arguments, given the importance of the case to Lake County, and potentially other counties throughout the state.

At issue is whether the budget-writing county council should oversee both the appropriation and spending of county funds, or whether purchasing authority should remain with the three-member board of commissioners that serves as county executive.

