With summer on the horizon, fruit and vegetable fans will be seeking out fresh produce at local farmers markets.

See you at the market

The Cedar Lake Farmers Market is held from 3-7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month through Oct. 23 at the Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Among the vendors that organizer Kelly Dykstra expects to be on-site at most markets are a variety of artisans and food purveyors are:

Island Oasis Dykstra's young daughters Caralyn and Camryn sell a variety of non-soda bubbly drinks and teas, sorbets and organic and gluten-free popsicles.

Native The mother-daughter team of Ashley Vis and Deb Kelderhouse showcases hand-cut leather earrings.

BakerBetty From almond to blueberry and beyond, Betty Postma offers several varieties of her dessert breads and cakes baked and preserved in canning jars.

Adorn Jennifer DeWitt makes custom stamped jewelry on location.

Wandering Wildflower Courtney Zandstra’s mobile outlet is like a food truck for floral fans, featuring a variety of flowers, succulents and air plants.

Shoppers also can grab a bite while they browse from an array of food trucks including Dogs N' Hogs, Cute as a Cupcake, Sizzle Box, The Cheesy Truck and South Shore Oven Works, as well as from the traditional local favorites including Aurelio’s Pizza and the Coffee Cabin of Schererville.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cedarlakefarmersmarket.