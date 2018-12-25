The state's consumer advocacy office last week urged the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to deny Indiana American Water's request for a 17.5 percent increase in its water rates.
Instead, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor said its analysis shows a decrease of 7.6 percent, or $16.9 million, is more appropriate.
"Indiana law allows an investor-owned utility to earn a fair rate of return on its investments each year through rates. However, IAWC's evidence does not show justification for the specific return it is seeking in this case," said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine, a former Republican state representative from Munster.
"The documentation we have seen, both through IAWC's filings with the commission and information the utility has provided to us through legal discovery, fails to substantiate the request."
Indiana American Water provides service to 302,000 customers in more than 50 communities statewide.
The company's Northwest Indiana District provides water service to about 80,000 customers in Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Portage, Porter, South Haven, Winfield, Shorewood Forest and White Oaks, a conservancy district in Porter County. Indiana American also supplies water to Schererville, Crown Point, New Chicago and Ogden Dunes through wholesale contracts.
The company has until Jan. 22 to file testimony in rebuttal to the OUCC. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.
The OUCC said Indiana American Water's authorized rate on investment should be lower than what it is requesting.
Indiana American is seeking to have its authorized rate of return increased to 10.8 percent from 9.75 percent annually. The OUCC said an 8.5 percent return is appropriate.
Provisions in state law allow water and wastewater utilities such as Indiana American Water to raise rates for specific purposes between general rates cases. Indiana American received rate increases for aging infrastructure in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the OUCC said.
Evidence for rate-hike request?
"While the OUCC supports the need for utilities to replace aging infrastructure, utilities must provide sufficient evidence justifying the proposed costs before charging them to customers," an OUCC news release said.
"In addition, the OUCC’s testimony addresses IAWC’s proposal to raise its flat, monthly residential customer charge from $14.23 to $22.35 in 2020. The OUCC states that such an increase to the portion of the bill not varying by usage is unnecessary, and is contrary to effective conservation efforts."
Indiana American has said residential customers who pay a fire protection surcharge and use an average of 4,000 gallons per month would see their monthly bill rise from $39.52 to $42.45 in July 2019, and then to $45.78 in July 2020.
Indiana American in July won the IURC's approval for its plan to replace customer-owned lead water lines over the next 10 to 24 years. The company planned to recover the cost of the work, estimated at $177 million, through rate increases.
The company has invested $127 million in infrastructure since 2014, including nearly $67 million to replace or relocate water mains and hydrants, $23 million for new meters and service lines, and $38 million for various improvements.
Indiana American also agreed to purchase Lake Station's water system for $20.68 million. The OUCC objected to that price tag, and the IURC in August approved the sale in a rare split decision. OUCC appealed the IURC's decision in September and has a Dec. 28 deadline to submit a legal brief.
In written comments related to the proposed rate increase, Crown Point Mayor David Uran urged the IURC to approve rates that would not require wholesale purchasers such as Crown Point to pay the costs of distant, unrelated utility acquisitions. Indiana American has proposed an increase of 25 percent for the city, he said.
In the meantime, the company has increased its rates 18 times in 17 years, and the stock price for its parent company has increased to $90 from $13.
"While that upward spiral business plan has worked quite well for the company's shareholders, it has only worked hardship upon the people and the water utility of Crown Point by forcing us to pay increasing rates that include costs that have no connection to the wholesale bulk water service we receive," Uran said.