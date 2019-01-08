OUCC urges Appeals Court to reverse approval for Lake Station water system sale

LAKE STATION — A state utility consumer advocacy office says the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission erred last year in approving the $20 million sale of the Lake Station water system to Indiana American Water and asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn the decision.
The IURC's decision amounted to an "absurd result," requiring Indiana American's current customers to pay a return on newly purchased infrastructure the for-profit company doesn't plan to use, according to the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
"Roughly $8 million of the purchase price includes a treatment plant that the consumer parties showed Indiana American would not use and would not be reasonably necessary to provide water service to its customers," the OUCC stated in a brief filed before the Appeals Court.
"Rather, the commission found the plant is used and useful to the seller of the plant, an entity that will not operate the plant, will not provide water service to Indiana American's customers, and will not own the plant for which Indiana American customers will be paying a return," the brief states.
The IURC approved the $20 million sale in a 3-2 decision in August over an objection from the OUCC, which had recommended Indiana American be prohibited from including about $7.3 million in costs associated with the proposed acquisition as part of its rate base.
Lake Station built a new water plant in 2015 at a cost of $11.8 million. City officials have said they plan to use money from the sale of the water system to repay debt.
Lake Station City Attorney Michael Deppe said he was still preparing the city's response, which is due later this month.
Deppe likened the city's water filtration plant to a piece of firefighting equipment: rarely used, but useful in an emergency.
"You have to have something in case," he said. "It doesn't mean you have to use it every day to be useful. At some point in time, you may use it."
Indiana American has said it plans to use Lake Station's filtration plant only in case of emergency or on peak demand days.
If the Appeals Court upholds the IURC's decision, Indiana American would supply the city’s about 3,500 residential and commercial customers with water from Lake Michigan. City customers currently receive groundwater from the treatment plant.
The city's ongoing problem with brown water is unrelated to the filtration plant, Deppe said. A state contractor damaged a water line that runs across the Burns Waterway, which left the city unable to draw additional water from Indiana American to flush its lines.
"We had some brown water in some areas," he said, attributing the discoloration to material that was knocked loose from pipes.
The city solicited bids, and a contractor is scheduled to complete repairs in the next couple of weeks, he said.