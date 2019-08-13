{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson has been tapped to be the new president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, the city administration announced Tuesday.

Freeman-Wilson will assume the helm of the Urban League upon the completion of her term in office Jan. 1, when incoming Democratic Mayor Jerome Prince takes over. 

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Urban League team,” Freeman-Wilson said in the release. “I consider it a divine mission.”

”I am also humbled by the opportunity to build on the legacy of Interim CEO Barbara A. Lumpkin and her predecessors who have been amazing community advocates for justice, housing, employment and business development. I look forward to working with the board of directors and staff of the Chicago Urban League as well as the partners throughout Chicagoland to continue the impact and prestige of this historic organization in the community,” she said.

Chicago Urban League Board Chairman Eric S. Smith said Freeman-Wilson ”has a depth of leadership experience and a demonstrated passion for the issues of equality and social justice that are central to the mission of the Chicago Urban League.”

”We are confident that she will be a strong, visionary leader who will continue to advance the organization’s excellent work toward serving the needs of African-American communities and advocating for equity,” he said.

Freeman-Wilson was the first woman to serve as mayor of Gary and the first African-American female mayor in the state of Indiana. She lost the May primary election to Lake County Assessor Prince.

