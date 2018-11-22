Outstanding Adult Volunteer award recipient demonstrates her passion for giving at Franciscan Health Hammond

After 43 years in the banking industry, Rosa Shelton was ready for retirement, but she wasn’t ready to slow down.
The Calumet City resident retired as vice president of customer service from Northern Trust Bank in 2017 and soon began volunteering at Franciscan Health Hammond in outpatient surgery. Just over a year later, she’s totaled more than 500 hours of service.
“I know my talent is to help and serve, so this is the best place to do that,” Shelton said.
Shelton’s efforts in the hospital, along with her volunteer work at her church, were recognized on Nov. 1 when she was presented with an Outstanding Adult Volunteer award at Hammond’s 32nd annual Volunteer Awards Breakfast.
Kathy Rudaski, manager of volunteer services at Franciscan Health Hammond, nominated Shelton for the award. Rudaski wrote in her nominating essay, “Her motivation to volunteer is simply to give back to the community and make a difference in other people’s lives.”
Shelton and other volunteers help the outpatient surgery staff, putting together patient packs with gowns and blankets, cleaning and sanitizing beds after patients have moved and escorting patients after surgery. Shelton also is a Franciscan Auxiliary member, working at fundraising events throughout the year.
During the summer, Shelton takes a break from her work at the hospital to volunteer as the assistant camp director for her church, Rose of Light Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, developing activities and educational programs for about 50 children. She also volunteers as the financial business manager and junior usher supervisor at the church.
“I get fulfillment from helping others,” Shelton said.
The efforts of Shelton and the other volunteers get plenty of praise from the staff in Hammond.
“People like Rosa just make it easier,” Rudaski said. “Every day, I come into work, it’s a feel-good day to have the volunteers come in because they’re so giving, they’re so generous of their time and their heart, and they’re so helpful.”
Janice McNair, health unit coordinator at Franciscan Health Hammond, said, “We depend on them a lot and they really do take good care of patients and staff members.”
Shelton said that being nominated by her colleagues at Franciscan Health Hammond was an honor. “It made me feel like what I do really matters.”