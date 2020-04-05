You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Over 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Region, officials say
breaking urgent

Over 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Region, officials say

Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties on Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County has 335 cases, up from 313. Porter County has 59, up from 49. LaPorte County has 21, up from 19. No new fatalities were reported by officials.

Ten have died from the respiratory disease in the Region: eight in Lake County and two in LaPorte County.

To the south, Jasper County has 12 cases and Newton County has one. One person has died in Jasper County.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 102 cases, up from 89. The county has one death.

Indiana has 4,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All but 4 of Indiana's 92 counties are impacted by the disease. There have been 127 deaths across the state. A total of 22,652 have been tested.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 fatalities. Lake County is the second highest by amount of cases.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts