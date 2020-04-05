Over 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Region, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties on Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County has 335 cases, up from 313. Porter County has 59, up from 49. LaPorte County has 21, up from 19. No new fatalities were reported by officials.

Ten have died from the respiratory disease in the Region: eight in Lake County and two in LaPorte County.

To the south, Jasper County has 12 cases and Newton County has one. One person has died in Jasper County.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 102 cases, up from 89. The county has one death.

Indiana has 4,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All but 4 of Indiana's 92 counties are impacted by the disease. There have been 127 deaths across the state. A total of 22,652 have been tested.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 fatalities. Lake County is the second highest by amount of cases.