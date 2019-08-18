Thunderstorms rolled through the Region Sunday morning, leaving over 9,000 without power across Lake and Porter counties, according to NISPCO.
Over 4,000 customers in Gary; over 1,800 in Portage; over 1,400 in Munster; over 1,400 in Hobart; and over 1,000 in Hammond were shown to be without power, according to NIPSCO's online power outage map.
Other large areas affected included over 700 in Merrillville and over 200 in Chesterton.
Severe storms moved through the area between 7 and 10 a.m., bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Several reports from NWI came in regarding trees down or damaged. No major flash flooding was reported, according to Andrew Krein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois.
A chance of more rain and storms lingers later on as a cold front moves through, but nothing severe is expected, Krein said.
