Eastbound trains were delayed or stopped Monday afternoon and into thw evening after the South Shore Line experienced overhead wire issues near the Gary/Chicago Airport station, according to the commuter railroad's Twitter feed.
A tweet sent at 6 p.m. said eastbound trains would be stopped at East Chicago as repairs are made to overhead wires.
A later tweet at 6:44 p.m. said repair work was progressing, and eastbound and westbound trains would be able to move slowly along a single rail line in approximately an hour.
Eastbound train 209 was first stopped west of the Gary/Chicago Airport station after 4 p.m. NICTD said passengers would be bused to their stops after train 209 was stopped. Other passengers would be accommodated on westbound train 20 at the Gary Metro Center, the tweets said.
Eastbound trains 11, 111, 113 and 115 and westbound trains 20 and 200 were also delayed due to the overhead wire problems.
