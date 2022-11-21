Overnight lane closure on I-94 between Burr Street and the Illinois State Line

LAKE COUNTY — There will be overnight lane closures Monday and Tuesday from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Interstate 94 between Burr Street and the Illinois State Line.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest, westbound traffic will be impacted Monday night and eastbound traffic Tuesday night.

These closures will be in effect to switch traffic back to the normal configuration as construction wraps up for the year.

Roadwork on I-80/94 will continue into the early spring, the department said Monday.