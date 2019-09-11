The art of the owl

Jessica Haug, 35, participated in the mural painting on the Popa Heating & Cooling building in Highland.

That's how owner Pat Popa came to ask her to paint owls for the Owl You Need is Love project.

“I was excited to create work for Humane Indiana. I used to work at a nature center so it was cool to get an opportunity to work with that,” says Haug. She completed two owls, one for the Highland Town Council’s moon landing concept.

To create an outer space look, Haug used black paint with a deep blue tone dotted with stars. The theme of man stepping on the moon is depicted near the base, which is the moon. Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s famous words — “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” — are on the front of the owl.

Abbie Hoogeveen jumped at Popa's invitation to participate, painting three owls. “It’s so much fun, doing these projects with her. I’m inspired to create something out of three-dimensional objects. It’s not like a flat canvas; you can get different angles, 360 degrees all the way around. It’s challenging and fun.”

Two of her owls are at Frank Hammond Elementary School and Humane Indiana’s educational clinic, both in Munster. In August she was finishing the third owl. It’s in Dyer “in cool colors with elements of metallic,” says Hoogeveen, 41.

Felix Maldonado took on a flock of six owls. “So many that I had to create an apprenticeship program this summer in order to get them done.” Because the young apprentices used spray paint, “I knew using lot of it can cause cancer, so I wanted them to learn how to control spray paint,” says Maldonado.

Inspiration for his owls came from what each sponsor wanted combined with Maldonado’s ideas. He created the design, got it approved by the sponsor, and the apprentices went to work, with Maldonado’s help.

Each owl has a plaque that includes the apprentice’s name as well as his so they could be recognized for their work, says Maldonado, 47. The two Highland owls are at the Highland Police Department and Vyto’s Pharmacy.