Pandemic takes bite out of nonprofits

Broadway theaters in New York are dark, too. A college friend who was a producer for “Come From Away” told Cain it will be difficult to open the theaters before a vaccine is available. Not only the seats in the 1920s theaters close together, but there’s a lot of action backstage during shows, including costume changes, that spectators wouldn’t see but that could endanger cast members and others.

Theatre at the Center and South Shore Arts are the two major tenants at the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts on Ridge Road in Munster. Besides the art exhibits and theater productions, the center has hosted corporate events, fundraisers, bar mitzvahs and other events.

“That’s why the building has been successful for 30 years, is it’s been a multipurpose place,” Cain said.

“It was kind of a wonderful way to introduce people to the arts,” he said.

South Shore Arts’ office staff is working at a 20% reduction in pay and hours. The building is now closed on weekends. It reopened on a limited basis in mid-June, with the gallery, gift shop and offices open.

“We closed our branch because it was not safe to bring people in for classes safely,” Cain said.