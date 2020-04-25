Panera donates meals to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

“It's a challenge for families right now,” Jackson said.

Besides distributing the meals donated by Panera, the food bank is hosting mobile markets and working with partner agencies to get food in the hands of those who need it most.

Vaulx said the food bank has hired additional staff, and it is taking more steps before food is distributed.

“We're prepackaging everything,” Vaulx said.

Financial contributions are the food bank's biggest needs as the organization continues work to fight hunger.

For those looking for other ways to help, the food bank is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, such as masks for employees and volunteers. The organization also could use cleaning items, including hand sanitizer.

Visit foodbanknwi.org for information about donating and receiving food assistance.

In addition to the donations to the food bank, Panera also has partnered with the School City of Hobart to help local families in need.

“We're just doing a lot in the community,” Jackson said.