Parade helps keep nursing home families connected

Carol Clifford of Whiting came to see her father, Miguel Guerra. “This is amazing,” Clifford said of the parade. “I’m grateful to the staff.”

Uzelac noted Sebo’s has a capacity for 138 residents. No staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the administrator said.

Using the sunroof to stand and cheer, Candence Mathis of Gary waved to her mother, Rosalind Sanders. “This is a blessing,” Mathis said. “I love how the staff did this and how they’re caring for my mother.”

Nearly 20 vehicles took part in the parade, and almost half of them were there for one resident, Joe Vecchio, now in his 90s.

Suzanne Bukur of Crown Point was among Vecchio’s 12 grandchildren in the parade.

“This is wonderful they did this,” Bukur said. “It makes me so sad that we have not seen ‘Grandpa Joe’ for months. It has to be so hard for everyone, but the staff was able to make this happen from a safe distance.”

Tammy Gordon, another of Vecchio’s grandchildren, came from St. Joseph, Michigan.

“We came all this way,” Gordon said. “We miss him.”