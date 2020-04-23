Parade helps keep nursing home families connected

HOBART — Even with the coronavirus pandemic, families can stay connected. One nursing home showed how it’s done.
Sebo’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosted a “Keeping Families Connected Parade” Wednesday to bring families together, but at a safe distance.
As residents and staff waved from the entrance area, relatives and loved ones formed a circular parade around the front driveway. As residents cheered, their visitors honked their vehicle horns.
“We’re doing this parade so that residents and family members stay connected,” said Jillian Uzelac, Sebo’s administrator. “Everyone is so excited."
Florence Kinsey, Sebo’s director of business development, explained that despite extraordinary measures to protect residents and staff members, COVID-19 “hasn’t stopped staff from putting forth that extra stimulation for their residents in the absence of one-to-one family visits and group activities.”
These efforts, Kinsey said, have included Google Duo on Android, FaceTime on iPhones, Facebook postings, l-love-you cards, and phone conferencing with medical and psychological updates, including the parade.
Jackie Crawford, Sebo’s guest relations director, organized the parade. “This keeps the residents and family members connected,” said Crawford, waving flags and greeting residents, some bundled for the dampness and chill. “Everyone, including the families, is so excited.”
Carol Clifford of Whiting came to see her father, Miguel Guerra. “This is amazing,” Clifford said of the parade. “I’m grateful to the staff.”
Uzelac noted Sebo’s has a capacity for 138 residents. No staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the administrator said.
Using the sunroof to stand and cheer, Candence Mathis of Gary waved to her mother, Rosalind Sanders. “This is a blessing,” Mathis said. “I love how the staff did this and how they’re caring for my mother.”
Nearly 20 vehicles took part in the parade, and almost half of them were there for one resident, Joe Vecchio, now in his 90s.
Suzanne Bukur of Crown Point was among Vecchio’s 12 grandchildren in the parade.
“This is wonderful they did this,” Bukur said. “It makes me so sad that we have not seen ‘Grandpa Joe’ for months. It has to be so hard for everyone, but the staff was able to make this happen from a safe distance.”
Tammy Gordon, another of Vecchio’s grandchildren, came from St. Joseph, Michigan.
“We came all this way,” Gordon said. “We miss him.”
Waving a flag, Vecchio crossed the driveway to come closer to his family, then returned to stand and cheer with his fellow residents.
“I’m surprised. I never expected to see everyone,” Vecchio said. “It’s just one big surprise.”
