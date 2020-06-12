Parrot rescuer has emotional reunion with lost Macaw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH TOWNSHIP — A loose Macaw named Kaii snuggled close to his rescuer after the tropical bird spent a month flying through the streets of North Township.

On Friday afternoon, Nikki Moulesong, of Hammond, got the call she had been hoping for. The blue and gold Macaw was spotted in Hessville. A neighborhood family noticed Kaii, whose name rhymes with fly, and the children were able to lure the bird in by offering crackers.

"I saw him sitting on a fence and I'm bawling," Moulesong said. "I went up to him and said 'Hi Kaii, it's mommy. Step up, baby.' He went straight to my arm and snuggled up to me. He cuddled with me the whole way home."

Moulesong said Kaii was not injured but was dehydrated and likely had low blood sugar. She gave him water and fed him Macaw baby formula and fruits to help him recover. Her other macaw, Chloe Sky, greeted Kaii home by preening his feathers after his long journey.

"He is doing so much better and won't stop cuddling me," Moulesong said. "I'm so happy he is home."

Before his recovery, the Macaw was last seen Wednesday flying south by Calumet Avenue in Munster. Kaii was also spotted at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and near the Pepsi Plant on Calumet Avenue in Munster.