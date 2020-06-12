You are the owner of this article.
Parrot rescuer has emotional reunion with lost Macaw
Parrot rescuer has emotional reunion with lost Macaw

NORTH TOWNSHIP — A loose Macaw named Kaii snuggled close to his rescuer after the tropical bird spent a month flying through the streets of North Township. 

On Friday afternoon, Nikki Moulesong, of Hammond, got the call she had been hoping for. The blue and gold Macaw was spotted in Hessville. A neighborhood family noticed Kaii, whose name rhymes with fly, and the children were able to lure the bird in by offering crackers. 

"I saw him sitting on a fence and I'm bawling," Moulesong said. "I went up to him and said 'Hi Kaii, it's mommy. Step up, baby.' He went straight to my arm and snuggled up to me. He cuddled with me the whole way home."

Moulesong said Kaii was not injured but was dehydrated and likely had low blood sugar. She gave him water and fed him Macaw baby formula and fruits to help him recover. Her other macaw, Chloe Sky, greeted Kaii home by preening his feathers after his long journey. 

"He is doing so much better and won't stop cuddling me," Moulesong said. "I'm so happy he is home."

Before his recovery, the Macaw was last seen Wednesday flying south by Calumet Avenue in Munster. Kaii was also spotted at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and near the Pepsi Plant on Calumet Avenue in Munster.

Moulesong, who has rescued Macaws for 20 years, said she rescued Kaii three years ago from a situation where he was crammed in a cage with other parrots living in 4 inches of dank flood water. She said she recently adopted Kaii out to a man in East Chicago because she believed it would be a better situation where the bird could live with a female mate.

However, Kaii escaped and because the man didn’t continue clipping Kaii’s wing feathers, he was able to take to the Region skies, Moulesong said. She said she learned about the bird’s escape five days ago when a friend called her telling her there was a macaw in a tree in Hammond.

“I tried to get him down but was unable to,” Moulesong said. “I had a feeling it was Kaii and I messaged the man I adopted him out to, asking if Kaii was missing. He said Kaii had been missing for a month and he never told me.”

Moulesong said she plans to continue her passion of rescuing and caring for the colorful and talkative birds. 

"I just want people to know that if someone has a Macaw and they don't know what to do with them, their bird is welcome here," Moulesong said. 

