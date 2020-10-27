 Skip to main content
Part of Burr Street in Schererville to close Thursday
Part of Burr Street in Schererville to close Thursday

SCHERERVILLE — This week, a portion of Burr Street will close for utility work.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, southbound Burr Street from Joliet Street to U.S. 30 will be closed to traffic while NIPSCO performs underground gas main work, the town said in a news release.

The town said it believes the road will reopen at the end of the work day Thursday and again close at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

"All traffic is encouraged to plan ahead in using alternate roadways to avoid the work zone and closure areas whenever possible," the town said in a press release.

