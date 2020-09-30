 Skip to main content
Part of St. John Road in Schererville to close Thursday
Part of St. John Road in Schererville to close Thursday

Schererville
The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Beginning Thursday, a portion of St. John Road from will be closed nearly a week for paving.

St. John Road will be closed between U.S. 30 and 77th Avenue. The closure is expected to begin Thursday and will last until Oct. 7, according to a news release.

The town said the area "will likely be very congested and delays are expected," and encouraged motorists to use alternate roads and avoid the work zone when possible while the road is resurfaced.

