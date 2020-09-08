Partnership may bring home for female veterans to Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The transition from military to civilian life can be difficult for many veterans.
Gulf War Veteran Shandelon Guy said the transition can be more challenging for women veterans because veterans housing is harder to access for them.
“Why do we have to go and say, 'What about us?'” Guy said.
She is collaborating with Robert Farmer, of Webb House, to bring a women veterans housing facility to Merrillville.
The proposed 10-room facility would be constructed on close to 3 acres of land on Grant Street.
Guy said she and other female veterans have faced difficulties after their military service, and that has led to issues of homelessness for many.
“Some of us, we don't have a place to go to,” Guy said. “And it just seems like these cities and states, they don't want us.”
While at the proposed facility, veterans would learn about benefits available to them and how to access them “so we can transition into something bigger and better,” Guy said.
She said those living there also could participate in training programs to help them find employment.
“They can come there and stay how long they need to,” Guy said.
Farmer said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would help identify women veterans who could live at the site.
He said the facility would offer a place for women to feel safe and develop camaraderie.
Farmer is asking the town to change the zoning of the Grant Street property from commercial to residential so the project can advance. The request requires approval from the Plan Commission and Town Council.
In the zone change application, the facility is listed as a group home.
Commissioner Brian Dering said using that classification could present some challenges to receive approval.
“There's a lot of legal work that has to be done,” Dering said.
Among the potential issues is a long-established town ordinance that prohibits new group homes from being constructed within 3,000 feet of an existing group home. Dering said he is aware of one group home that could be within that distance.
Dering said his comments aren't meant to serve as an objection to the women veterans home.
“I'm not saying that this isn't a great program,” he said.
Farmer said the project was listed as a group home in the application because that classification has the closest fit to the proposed facility.
“We're not the one saying how it should be classified, we're just trying to meet your requirements,” Farmer said.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a commission member, said he's supportive of the project, and he will contact Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff regarding the correct way for the proposal to proceed.
“I want to see this project happen, I want to see this home go up,” Minchuk said. “I don't care what we call it, I just want to see it happen and make sure it goes up and it goes up right.”
The matter will continue to be discussed during the Plan Commission's Sept. 15 regular meeting.
