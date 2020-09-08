Partnership may bring home for female veterans to Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The transition from military to civilian life can be difficult for many veterans.

Gulf War Veteran Shandelon Guy said the transition can be more challenging for women veterans because veterans housing is harder to access for them.

“Why do we have to go and say, 'What about us?'” Guy said.

She is collaborating with Robert Farmer, of Webb House, to bring a women veterans housing facility to Merrillville.

The proposed 10-room facility would be constructed on close to 3 acres of land on Grant Street.

Guy said she and other female veterans have faced difficulties after their military service, and that has led to issues of homelessness for many.

“Some of us, we don't have a place to go to,” Guy said. “And it just seems like these cities and states, they don't want us.”

While at the proposed facility, veterans would learn about benefits available to them and how to access them “so we can transition into something bigger and better,” Guy said.

She said those living there also could participate in training programs to help them find employment.