A tour bus rolled onto its side after crashing into a semi and guardrail Thursday on Interstate 65 south of Lowell. Indiana State Police said all occupants of the bus refused medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the crash site on northbound I-65 about 3 miles south of the Lowell exit and just north of the Kankakee River.

A preliminary investigation concluded that "a 2006 Blue Bird bus was northbound approaching what the driver didn’t realize was slowed traffic also in the northbound lanes," ISP reported. "The driver of the bus took evasive action and drove to the right of the slowed traffic," drove onto the right shoulder, overcorrected and lost control of the bus. The bus struck a semi and 75 feet of guardrail before it stopped on its side.

The interstate was closed intermittently through the morning for Cheever’s Towing to upright and remove the bus and for cleanup of "a significant amount of debris," state police said. The road was reopened around noon.

