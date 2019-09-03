Putting down roots

Though there are many rewards to farming, there are many challenges as well.

This season has been tough for many Midwest farmers because of the excessive spring rain. “We had a few delayed plantings and some minor crop failures, but I’d consider that a win after three flash floods. We start the majority of our crops in the greenhouse and have some covered space so there is some built in flexibility here,” said Nash Bruce, who started Five Hands Farm with his family.

Even with the curve balls he gets thrown his way sometimes, it’s a livelihood and lifestyle he wouldn’t trade. It offers the best of both worlds: The opportunity to mingle with customers and express his passion for what he does and the quiet solitude looking out on green ground and blue sky without another soul around.

“We want to take the mystery out of local food,” said Bruce. “We want to be a fixture in Northwest Indiana through hard earned trust. We value our community, and we value quality. We love talking shop with home gardeners, answering questions about our practices, and getting to know our neighbors.”