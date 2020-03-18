Pastor's wife in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test, according to pastor's Facebook post

The wife of a local pastor is in critical condition after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The woman is one of Lake County’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases, and she remains in isolation while being treated at Community Hospital in Munster, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, said early Wednesday in a public Facebook post that his wife, Darlene, is sedated on a ventilator and her kidneys are failing. Her breathing is being assisted with oxygen.

Jeff Spencer said on Facebook he's under quarantine at home and can't be with his wife at the hospital.

"The worst part is the fact that I’m confined to my house while she’s laying in a hospital and I can’t be by her side holding her hand.￼￼ Please pray that God will do what I know he’s capable of doing when the doctors can’t bring healing to my wife and pray that no one else would have to go through what I am right now," Spencer wrote early Wednesday morning in a public Facebook post.

Spencer said on Facebook his wife's symptoms began at the start of last week and she went to the doctor last Thursday.