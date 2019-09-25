Patti Komara inducted into USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame

DYER — Patti Komara was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Region V Hall of Fame recently in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Many past recipients have been Olympic gymnasts, Olympic coaches, ad international judges.
“I am extremely humbled that I am being honored for doing something I love”, Komara said. She was selected based on her contributions to the country educating gymnastics owners and gymnastics teachers since 1981.
Patti’s All-American celebrates its 50th business anniversary this year. Komara’s business grew from a few classes in 1969 to more than 1,500 students in gymnastics, dance, Ninja Zone, and Gym-N-Learn Educational Preschool.
Patti’s also has more than 500 students in the summer take part in their American Red Cross “Learn to Swim” Program. For more information log onto pattisallamerican.com, call 219-865-2274 or check Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/PATTISALLAMERICAN.