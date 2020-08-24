Pavilion water ponding problems addressed in Winfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — After discussing changes they would like to see to the Randolph Street Park pavilion, a solution is on the horizon, town officials said.

During a July Town Council meeting, councilmen raised concerns over puddles forming around the new park pavilion, and moved to defer the contractor's, Gough, Inc., final pay application.

After the Aug. 11 Town Council meeting, Council President Gerald Stiener said the town and Gough, Inc., worked out a solution.

"They're going to make a couple of repairs, and then we should be good to go," Stiener said.

Joe Gough, a site superintendent with Gough, Inc., said concrete cracks from any kind of movement.

“What it did and what we looking at is either it moved upward or the entire pad settled, which then caused hairline cracks 7 feet out form the corners (of the pavilion)," Gough said.

To address the cracking, Gough said crews are going to cut out 8x8 squares off each corner and install control and expansion joints.

The work was expected to begin soon, he said.