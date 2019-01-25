SCHERERVILLE — A 25-year-old man was flown by helicopter to an Illinois hospital late Thursday after he was hit by a minivan while walking along U.S. 30, police said.
The Schererville man was walking in the right through lane in the 1350 block of westbound U.S. 30 about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet minivan driven by an 18-year-old Illinois man, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Schererville police, fire and emergency medical services staff responded and took the man to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer for initial treatment, he said.
The man was later flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for further treatment.
The minivan's driver and passenger were not injured in the crash.
Alcohol or impairment is not suspected to be a factor, Cook said.