SCHERERVILLE — A 25-year-old man died Friday as a result of injuries he suffered when he was hit by a minivan while walking on U.S. 30, police said.
Mitchell Z. Ansburg, of Schererville, died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Ansburg was walking in the right through lane in the 1350 block of westbound U.S. 30 about 8:35 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet minivan driven by an 18-year-old Illinois man, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Schererville police, fire and emergency medical services staff responded and took the man to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer for initial treatment, he said.
The man was later flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center for further treatment.
The minivan's driver and passenger were not injured in the crash.
Alcohol or impairment is not suspected to be a factor, Cook said.
The crash remained under investigation, he said. Once police complete their work, the case will be sent to the Lake County prosecutor's office for review.