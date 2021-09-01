Pedestrian killed while walking on road, police say

GARY — A 70-year-old man is dead after he collided with a motorcycle and was struck by a second vehicle in the Black Oak neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Knox Sr., of Griffith. He died as a result of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled an accident.

According to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady, officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the area of 3300 Burr Street to investigate a body lying in the middle of the road. The man, later identified as Knox, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby, officers located an injured motorcycle rider who said something hit him while he was heading northbound on Burr, Hamady said. The rider said he did not know what hit him. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment of his injuries.

A short while later, the driver of a different vehicle pulled into the Griffith Police Department and said they had just hit someone who was lying in the road on Burr Street.

Hamady said police believe Knox was walking northbound when he collided with the motorcycle, sending him into the path of the second, southbound vehicle.