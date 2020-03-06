2 people distract, rob 80-year-old at grocery store, police say

HOBART — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing an 80-year-old woman's wallet at a local grocery store in Merrillville.

The 80-year-old reported the incident to police on Feb. 25.

She said was shopping on another day when the wallet was taken from her purse, according to Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales.

Gonzales said she was contacted by her bank and told more than $1,000 had been charged to a credit card at a Schererville store on Feb. 24.

Two people in the surveillance video allegedly distracted the elderly woman and subsequently removed the wallet from her purse, Gonzales said.

The same two people show up on surveillance at the Schererville store using the victim's credit card without her permission or knowledge, Gonzales said.

"It's unfortunate that people continue to prey on our elderly generation," Gonzales said. "I encourage our seniors that if they plan to go shopping or run errands to have a companion with them.

If traveling by yourself, take only what is necessary, such as identification, credit card or cash and cell phone and be "very cognizant" of your surroundings, he said.