People's Turkey Drive returns to spread holiday cheer in spite of headwinds

The People's Turkey Drive has delivered turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving meals to needy families across Northwest Indiana for the last decade.

It's been on hiatus for the past two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but is back in spite of headwinds.

Organizers Juan Fernandez, Nina Ojeda and Jason Reyes, vice chairman of community service for United Steelworkers Local 1010, will again help struggling families have a proper Thanksgiving feast this weekend. They're looking for volunteers to pack meals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and deliver meals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wicker Memorial Park at 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.

"We're back and going full steam ahead," Reyes said. "We've had a hard time finding someone to sell us that many turkeys given the turkey shortage."

The People's Turkey Drive normally stocks up on turkeys at the Munster Jewel-Osco. But it's not taking bulk orders this year because of the avian bird flu that's reduced the available supply of turkeys.

Reyes had to call nine stores before he finally was able to find a turkey supplier, the Mariano's in Joliet, Illinois, nearly an hour away.

"The Jewel-Osco has been great for us for many years. They've taken good care of us and bent over backward for us before, but nobody has enough turkeys for bulk orders right now," he said. "We also used to be able to bulk order for 99 cents a pound. You can't get anywhere near that price now."

Inflation has set back the People's Turkey Drive, which went from providing families with 34 turkeys in its first year to 831 in 2019. It had hoped to help 1,000 families this year but likely won't be able to do so as a result of the turkey shortage and a decline in donations.

"People who have helped us in the past are struggling and don't have the money," he said. "We were very fortunate to get a lot of smaller donations. Every donation counts. $10, $20 adds up. But with the cost of everything going up, cost of living expenses, gas and bills, everyday working-class people don't have the money they've had."

The cost of other groceries, like cranberry sauce, macaroni and canned goods, also has skyrocketed, eroding their buying power. And there have been other shortages, such as of boxes of instant mashed potatoes.

"Stuff is just hard to get right now," he said. "It's crazy."

The People's Turkey Drive expects to deliver around 700 to 800 turkeys to people in need in Lake and Porter counties. It gets lists of needy families from churches, townships, schools, the Gary Housing Authority and nonprofits.

It's sponsored by El Oso Construction in Griffith, Moseley and Martinez law firm in Merrillville and USW Local 1010 in Hammond. It also got a big food donation from Franciscan Health.

"Every little bit helps," Reyes said. "Thankfully we have big donors. We're feeling the hit from hard times. Those $5, $20 donations went a long way. We shop around to find the best prices. Every single penny goes to someone's table. We're all volunteers. No one gets paid. No one recoups gas money or other expenses. Every penny counts."

Volunteers will gather this weekend to pack corn, green beans and other canned goods into bags and drop them off at people's homes.

"It brings the community together," he said. "The atmosphere has so much good energy. It's stressful working at the mill, owning my own landscaping company and doing this. All three of us are employed full-time. We argue and bicker and get tired and stressed out, but when that time comes to share the meals we hug each other and have the best feeling knowing for one day we're helping families that are struggling and worrying about where their next meal is coming from."

This year's People's Turkey Drive was so logistically difficult to pull off that they briefly discussed just giving families gift cards. But it all worked out in the end.

"I'm not going to have any sleeping Friday night planning and mapping out all the deliveries on Sunday," he said. "It's a good thing we're able to fall back on each other and rely on each other because it ends up working out perfectly. It's organized chaos, basically."

They're disappointed they weren't able to build on past momentum and help even more families this year but hope conditions will facilitate it next year.

"It's tough to swallow we won't be able to do 1,000," Reyes said. "The economy and the pandemic still have lingering effects. But we know we can rely on our donors and volunteers. Everybody becomes family. When we had our first fundraiser a couple of months ago, there was a big, huge excitement. We had a sense of, 'Now, let's get to work.' We want to help as many families as possible to have a great Thanksgiving, to be happy and spread joy. We want to give people a reason to be thankful."

For more information, find the People's Turkey Drive on Facebook or call Reyes at 219-406-6880.