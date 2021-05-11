Person flown from crash scene at I-80 and Cline Avenue, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A person was flown to a trauma center from Interstate 80 near Cline Avenue, where several crashes broke out Tuesday afternoon, police said.

So far, it appears at least three crashes happened there around the same time, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.

The Lake Sheriff's Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit was at the scene investigating, with assistance from Indiana State Police, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the first crash happened on the southbound lanes at Cline Avenue, about a half-mile south of 169th Street. An SUV struck the rear end of a truck, and the driver of the SUV was airlifted in serious condition for medial treatment, police said.

Around the same time, a second crash happened in the southbound lanes of Cline Avenue just north of 169th Street involving two vehicles. Hammond police responded to the wreck and there were no reported injuries, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Traffic in the area was jammed as the result of the earlier crash, Indiana State Police said. Information has not yet been released on the third crash.