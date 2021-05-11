 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person flown from crash scene at I-80 and Cline Avenue, police say
alert urgent

Person flown from crash scene at I-80 and Cline Avenue, police say

Crash stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

LAKE COUNTY — A person was flown to a trauma center from Interstate 80 near Cline Avenue, where several crashes broke out Tuesday afternoon, police said.

So far, it appears at least three crashes happened there around the same time, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.

The Lake Sheriff's Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit was at the scene investigating, with assistance from Indiana State Police, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the first crash happened on the southbound lanes at Cline Avenue, about a half-mile south of 169th Street. An SUV struck the rear end of a truck, and the driver of the SUV was airlifted in serious condition for medial treatment, police said. 

Around the same time, a second crash happened in the southbound lanes of Cline Avenue just north of 169th Street involving two vehicles. Hammond police responded to the wreck and there were no reported injuries, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

Traffic in the area was jammed as the result of the earlier crash, Indiana State Police said. Information has not yet been released on the third crash. 

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts