Peteyville holiday lights display called off due to COVID-19

HAMMOND — A Northwest Indiana holiday tradition for more than three decades this year won't be lighting up children's faces, or indeed the entire Hessville neighborhood, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Peteyville light display at 3033 Crane Place in Hammond announced Sunday on Facebook they've decided not to put up their massive collection of holiday lights and figures to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, they said the "up close and personal experience" of the Peteyville displays that stretch across five lawns make it impossible "to enact safe social distancing" when there are "hundreds of people visiting during the peak season."

"We truly apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and safety comes first for everyone during this difficult time," Peteyville organizers said.

"We hope you all have a safe and healthy Christmas season this year, even without a visit to Peteyville. Have a happy, safe holiday season and hope to see you in 2021!!!"

Peteyville homeowner Pete Basala began stringing up lights outside his home in Hessville, just a few blocks from where "A Christmas Story" author Jean Shepherd grew up, some 32 years ago.