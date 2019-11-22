No one wants to be alone for the holidays.
Members of the local LGBTQ community won't have to be, thanks to PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Crown Point.
The group is hosting its second annual Friendsgiving Potluck from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St.
Community HealthNet in Gary has signed on as a sponsor for the event, allowing PFLAG to provide the basics of Thanksgiving dinner. The rest of the food will be served up by the approximately 40 people who have committed to attending.
PFLAG Crown Point President Elisabeth Menning said the Friendsgiving event strikes a chord with a couple groups.
"There's some people who aren't part of a supportive family, but they want to be part of the community," Menning said. "Some (others) don't have a place to go (for the holidays), but are making use of it."
Before the food comes out, PFLAG will hold its annual business meeting from 12:30-1:30. Like the potluck, that will be open to the public.
PFLAG offers a variety of programs to the Region's LGBTQ community, serving both parents and their children. It will be working with NWI Pride Events on the community's signature event: The second annual NWI Pride, which will return to Lincoln Center in Highland on June 6, 2020. Menning said there will be some tweaks next year, including the event's after party moving off site and "less loud music so vendors can actually communicate."
Also in the works is a dance or prom, open to all, for sometime next spring.
"I think social events and gatherings and community building are incredibly important," Menning said. "People really want a safe place to hang out and have fun."