Photos released of man sought in Valpo locker room thefts

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man sought in connection with the theft and use of credit cards from the men's locker room at the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing.

Police released two images of the suspect on social media and said he is believed to be responsible for taking and using the cards over the last year to make large purchases at stores throughout Northwest Indiana.

Thefts over the past two months amounted to a loss of more than $5,000.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Tips can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. The word "retail" should be placed in the first line of your tip to identify the case.

