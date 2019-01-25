GARY — The cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. auctioned off several art collection pieces over the weekend, including the wooden, small-scaled model of Chicago’s towering Picasso steel sculpture.
The move to auction off art collections, equipment and unused supplies for cash is part of the state-appointed emergency management team's plan to shore up the district's coffers, pay down its debt and put the schools on better financial footing.
The original model — given to American Bridge at Gary Works to sculpt the "Chicago Picasso” — has been on display at the Gary Career Center gym for many years.
After the final installation of the "Chicago Picasso,” the plywood model went into storage and was later given to the Gary Community School Corp. in 1970, according to the Kraft Auction Service website, the company hired by the district to advertise and auction the school’s collections.
The nearly 16-foot-tall piece was not created by Picasso, but approved by the artist himself as a model for the Chicago sculpture.
It was sold Sunday for $20,000 to a private collector in Belgium, who is hoping it will be displayed at one of the country’s museums, said Jonathan Kraft, owner of Kraft Auction Service.
The sheer size of the piece — it stands nearly 16 feet tall; the fact it’s not original Picasso, but a model of a Picasso; and its poor condition lessened its value, Kraft said.
“If it had been his creation, I think it would have brought in a ton more,” Kraft said. “But that’s $20,000 the school now has to invest in the students they have today, and this isn’t collecting dust anymore."
Five bidders competed for the piece from Belgium, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin, with the Belgium buyer coming out on top, he said.
He told The Times the auction had more than 17,000 registered bidders from 70 countries. Kraft said he ran four advertisements in the local newspaper and advertised nationally.
Kraft's website touts the auctioning of the Picasso model as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Kraft said the piece suffered abuse and damage over the years, and some wood doll rods are missing from the head. One student wrote his name on it in marker, and other children have stuffed trash between it or broken off pieces, he said.
The piece requires some restoration to bring it back to its original form.
The school corporation's former emergency manager Peggy Hinckley decided last year to start auctioning off historically significant works of art, including from Wirt-Emerson High School. The decision was met with criticism from residents, local history buffs and art enthusiasts.
Chicago sculptor Emory P. Seidel’s bronze statue of prized educator William A. Wirt received immense interest when it was listed for auction this summer, sparking public outcry over concerns it should be donated to a local museum, and not publicly auctioned.
Ultimately, Ron Cohen, a retired IUN professor and historian of Gary schools, was the highest bidder and donated the piece to the Calumet Regional Archives.
A nationally recognized educator, Wirt helped shape and guide the Gary school district. As superintendent of schools, he put Gary on the map through his innovative and efficient work-study-play system that divvied students into rotating academic and recreational groups.
Peter Morikis, who succeeded Hinckley as emergency manager late last year, and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson did not respond to requests for comment.