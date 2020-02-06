Pierce Middle School Athletic Department hosts cancer benefit

MERRILLVILLE — The Pierce Middle School Athletic Department hosts its annual “Paint it Pink” benefit for cancer awareness.

It begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday during the seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball games against River Forest.

The “Paint it Pink” night will help raise awareness of the different types of cancer and help fund important work of cancer research, free programs and services for cancer patients and caregivers, legislative advocacy efforts and education for early detection tests, as well as cancer prevention.

During halftime of each game, players will honor individuals close to them who have beaten cancer or battling cancer.

Short sleeve cotton T-shirts will be sold for $10 and can also be purchased in advance from the Pierce Athletic Office.

In addition, they will sell paper cut-outs that people can purchase in honor or memory of loved ones who battled cancer. The cut-outs will be hung on the Pierce “Wall of Hope” outside of the main gymnasium.

The community is invited to attend and support the cause. Proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Pierce Middle School is located at 199 E. 70th Pl. Attendees should enter through Door 5 on the south side of the building.

