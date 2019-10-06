Cathi Murray doesn't want to see other towns suffer the same fate she says her's has a result of unrestricted dumping of coal ash.
Murray, a town councilwoman and middle school teacher, said the dumping of coal ash years ago in an unlined landfill, in road beds and on some residential properties, has devastated the small town of The Pines, just west of Michigan City.
Murray traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to share that message and warn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that other communities could suffer a similar fate if the agency finalizes a proposed rollback of rules on the storage and disposal of fly ash from coal-fired electric generation plants.
Nearly 20 years ago, elevated levels of boron and molybdenum were found in residential drinking water wells in The Pines, according to the EPA. Some 30 homes and businesses were provided with an alternative water source, and NIPSCO and other responsible parties entered into an agreement to install a municipal water line.
Murray said 38 homes remain without municipal water. Residents were told their groundwater was not at risk, but many of them don't believe it, she said.
"Our town is only 2 square miles," she said. "It defies logic."
The source of the contamination was identified as a state-permitted landfill in the town, called yard 520, which received coal ash from NIPSCO's nearby Michigan City plant. The landfill was owned and operated by NIPSCO, according to the EPA.
Further investigation revealed elevated levels of arsenic and thallium in soil at properties where fly ash from NIPSCO's plant was used as fill material, including a property were arsenic was found to be 1,200 times the safe level, she said. Of more than 170 properties sampled, 20 required soil removal, NIPSCO said. Work on all but two properties has been completed, according to the company.
The proposed rollback is a "slap in the face" to the many people who pushed the coal combustion residuals rule, which the EPA finalized in 2015 under President Barack Obama's administration. The 2015 rule was put in place after extensive study of coal ash and its effects on public health and the environment, according to its supporters.
"The groundwater will always be contaminated," said Murray, who spoke to The Times on Tuesday while en route to Washington. "It's not a cleanup. It's only a remedial process. Our town will always be polluted from them. If you roll back the regulation, what has happened to our soil, air and quality of life will be done to other towns like us."
A risk to human health, environment
Coal ash, the waste created by burning coal to produce electricity, contains a range of toxic substances, including carcinogens such as arsenic, cadmium and chromium and neurotoxins such as lead and lithium.
NIPSCO maintains coal ash sites at its Michigan City, Chesterton and Wheatfield generating stations. Contaminants at each site include arsenic at Michigan City, thallium at the Bailly Generating Station in Chesterton, and radium, molybdenum, lithium, arsenic and boron at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, company records show.
NIPSCO said it has been working under the direction of EPA for the past 20 years to address the presence of coal ash material in The Pines.
Sampling and monitoring showed no impact to groundwater at homes that did not receive municipal water service, and the results were confirmed by the EPA, NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer said.
Wednesday's hearing was focused on the second phase of the EPA's proposed rollback of the coal combustion residuals rule.
The environmental nonprofit Earthjustice said the rollback came in response to industry requests and will weaken safeguards that protect public health and the environment from coal ash pollution. The changes exempt coal ash piles from regulatory safeguards and "encourages greater use of toxic coal ash as a cheap alternative to soil as a filler in construction and landscaping by removing all volume restrictions for such waste projects."
"The proposal allows projects where coal ash is placed on land for any purpose, usually without barriers, to contain unlimited volumes of coal ash and subjects users to completing safety demonstrations only when coal ash is placed in inherently dangerous areas, such as within 5 feet of groundwater, in floodplains and over sinkholes," Earthjustice said. "There is no required notification to the public that such projects are occurring and no requirement to share demonstrations with the public unless directly asked."
The EPA has documented that misuse of coal ash as fill has caused air and water pollution across the U.S., including in The Pines, Earthjustice said. The town is considered an alternative Superfund site.
That designation allowed NIPSCO and other responsible parties to control the remedial process, Murray said.
"This has put the fox in charge of the hen house," she testified Wednesday. "It set up the dynamic of citizens against polluters. EPA's role has been reduced to referee, instead of protector of our environment and residents."
The contamination has sometimes pitted neighbor against neighbor, sparking disagreements about whether to talk openly about the pollution for fear of giving the town a stigma.
"Our property values are destroyed," she said.
Residents whose properties were excavated were required to sign a covenant with various conditions, including that they agree to notify NIPSCO when planning to dig any deeper than the barrier at 3 feet. NIPSCO then brings in a crew to dig, Murray said.
"If they contaminated your soil, they took some of your property rights away," she said. "You have to call them to do it, so they've definitely diminished your property rights, which then, of course, is going to diminish property value."
Any future changes to the coal ash rule won't change NIPSCO's plans to close its Wheatfield coal-fired generating station by 2023, followed by the Michigan City Generating Station by 2028, Meyer said.
The company disposes of coal ash in a lined and monitored landfill at its Wheatfield property.
"For the existing coal ash material stored within the generating stations, NIPSCO is implementing environmental improvements under the existing CCR rule including removal and disposal of coal ash at the state-of-the-art monitored Schahfer landfill," Meyer said.
"While EPA has proposed changes to the CCR rule, NIPSCO's plan and environmental improvements remain consistent with the original rule," he said.
Written comments still accepted
EPA also will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday on the proposed rollback. To listen in, register online at epa.gov/coalash. To provide testimony during the virtual hearing, register by Monday.
The deadline for written comments is Oct. 15, according to a notice published in the Federal Register.
Pines residents were told the population of their town was too small for officials to conduct a health study, so Murray only knows anecdotally of health concerns suffered by town residents, she said.
Before learning her well was contaminated, she drank the water while pregnant with both of her daughters and continued to drink it while breastfeeding.
"They're healthy, but they both have health issues. Not normal issues," she said.
Murray, who teachers at a private school, said she hoped the EPA would take her testimony seriously.
"All they have to do is look at the past to understand that you don't want to make those same mistakes again," she said. "I'm a middle school teacher, and my students understand it. I don't understand why adults don't."