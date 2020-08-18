Pink Ribbon Society asking for community's help to stay afloat

"We're very proud of what we've done in the community for 19 years now, and we're just hoping that we've done well enough that people will want us to stay around, and they'll continue to support us," Peters said.

A 43-year breast cancer survivor herself, Peters said she would be heartbroken to see the Society close its doors.

Peters said the Society is going to continue its efforts, though it may have to reduce its contributions. On average, Peters said the organization disburses around $80,000 annually for its programs.

Every year, the Pink Ribbon Society underwrites patient compression sleeves, as well as 250-300 mammograms and ultrasounds, totaling more than $50,000; donates $10,000 to help patients who lost their hair during treatment afford wigs; provides Bundles of Hope bags for patients arriving to their first treatment; and gives gift cards to patients in treatment and in need of financial help.

"We're going to try to find a way to keep ourselves in the community, helping other people, even if we can't do it at 100% of the capacity that we've done in the past," Peters said.