CROWN POINT — About 500 blue and silver pinwheels were spinning in the wind Friday afternoon on the lawn of the Lake County Juvenile Justice Center in honor of Child Abuse Prevention month.
"Pinwheels for Prevention, be the wind of change for a child," was sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse Lake County.
Representatives from the Lake County CASA Program, Lake Superior Court, the juvenile division, the Lake County prosecutor's office and the Indiana Department of Child Services were on hand to plant the pinwheels on the front lawn, along with members of the community, court staff, probation officers and service providers.
Rehana Adat-Lopez, director of Lake County CASA (Court Appoint Special Advocate), said the pinwheels serve as a reminder that all children deserve a happy and safe childhood.
"We are looking out for the best interest of the children," Adat-Lopez said.
Adat-Lopez said in Indiana there are 19,000 children in DCS care and 14,000 are in out-of-home placements.
"All these children need to be happy," she said. "This is a reminder to the community that we need to come together to take action to prevent child abuse and to help mentor children. We need to get ahead of the problem."
Adat-Lopez said the pinwheels, shiny, whimsical and carefree, represent all the children.
Senior Judge Thomas Stefaniak Jr., Superior Court Juvenile Division, told the crowd fixing the problem needs a team approach.
"We have to work together to fix the problems and need to do more in the community," Stefaniak said. "There are volunteer opportunities available to help these children. These pinwheels are a reminder that there are children who need our help."
Demetrice Hicks, guest speaker at the event, was one of those children who made it successfully through the system. He was a ward of the state for five years and is now working on his master's degree in social work. He is an addiction recovery specialist in Marion County.
"Child abuse prevention is so important and we all need to work with families," Hicks said. "We are all here for a worthy cause. I was part of this process, and I had an amazing CASA advocate for me, and that helped me be who I am today."