Plan commission approves first phase of new Crown Point hospital; work set to begin next month

Glen Eriksson, president of Eriksson Engineering Associates, said developers are currently focusing on the private roads and the perimeter bike path within the development.

Plans to connect to U.S. 231 will proceed after the Indiana Department of Transportation confirms the firm is using the correct data for its traffic study.

"We do know that the location, as we had shown previously, the intention is to go with a roundabout at that entrance when the boulevard extends to the northeast," Eriksson said.

Eriksson said the first phase of the project is "totally limited to the perimeter stormwater management system."

"First thing that's going to be taking place on the site is going to be mass grading, and we've got a lot of dark dirt to be moving in preparation for constructing a hospital," he said. "The architect is still working on the building plans, but we do have a good handle on the size of the basement and it's quite a big basement going into this facility."

The first phase of the project also includes some landscaping for the pond in the southwest corner of the site, including cobblestone and some blue grass.