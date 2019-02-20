Snow-covered roads and a chance of freezing rain awaited morning commuters early Wednesday.
Traffic on Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 in the Schererville area was moving slowly because of conditions.
Many areas could see up to an inch of snow before a quick transition to freezing rain around daybreak, according to the National Weather Service.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch was possible, on top of any now accumulation.
Drivers should slow down and allow extra travel time, officials said. Expect slippery roads and limited visibility.
Jasper County was under a travel advisory, a low-level warning that means routine travel or activities could be restricted because of hazardous conditions, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties until noon. A similar advisory for LaPorte County was set to expire at 11 a.m.
