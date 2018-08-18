ST. JOHN — Plans for a subdivision containing about 70 single-family homes are expected to be presented at a public hearing Oct. 3 before the town's Plan Commission.
Olthof Homes representative Ed Recktenwall gave the commission a preview of the proposal during a recent commission study session. The subdivision is planned for about 54 acres on the south side of 109th Avenue across from the Silverleaf Subdivision and just east of the Cornerstone Protestant Reform Church.
Recktenwall said open space is planned along 109th and the area next to the church will be landscaped. It will have two water detention areas, and the lots will have the minimum 20,000 square feet, although not all of them will be 200 feet deep. A walking trail is planned around one of the ponds.
The plans call for an acceleration/deceleration lane on either side of the entrance on 109th, but commission member Paul Panczuk said he would prefer a center left turn lane for traffic turning into both Silverleaf and the new subdivision, whose entrances would be across from each other. Panczuk said people making left turns will tie up traffic longer than those making right turns.
Councilman Michael Forbes, commission president, said he didn't think the center turn lane was needed at this point, but commission member Robert Birlson said it would be better to do it while the area is still mostly open space. The planned acceleration/deceleration lane could be extended all the way to the similar lane in front of the church to provide a lane for through and right turn traffic and allow room for the left turn lane to be added.
Recktenwall said the developer would talk to the project engineer to see if that is feasible. The Olthof property was annexed to the town last year. The developer is expected to bring the revised plans to the Sept. 5 plan commission and request permission to hold a public hearing on the primary plat layout at the Oct. 3 meeting. Town Building and Planning Director Rick Eberly estimated homes in the subdivision would average about $325,000.
The commission also heard the request of Schilling Development to proceed with the secondary plat approval for the third phase of The Preserves at 93rd Avenue and White Oak Avenue. The developer is completing the preliminary work for installation of the utilities for the 53 single-family lots. An outlot for a possible tot lot also is planned. The plat, which does not require a public hearing, is expected to be on the agenda for the Sept. 5 plan commission meeting.