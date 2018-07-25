CROWN POINT — Annabelle Dybzinski loves playing with her baby dolls, watching the Chicago Cubs on TV and absolutely adores her two dogs, especially Maddy, the 7-year old female English mastiff that family members affectionately call “the horse.”
It’s Maddy that the 5-year-old seeks out when she experiences the prolonged epileptic seizures that have been a constant part of her young life.
*“Maddy’s the thing she wants. (The dog) is the calming effect,” said Melissa Dybzinski, Annabelle’s mom.
On July 4, 2014, then-17-month-old Annabelle was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy, a seizure disorder that is medication resistant, at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.
“It was a former pediatric neurology nurse, Abby Cusack, who nominated Annabelle for Make-A-Wish,” Melissa said Tuesday afternoon during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playhouse that now takes a place of honor in the family’s backyard.
“I was amazed last week when it arrived on a truck,” said Sid Autry of Whiting, Annabelle’s maternal grandfather, as family, friends and city officials gathered to honor the youngster’s wish.
Built entirely by volunteers from businesses and family friends, the playhouse has a canine-oriented theme with a small chair decked out with a cushion and doggy-themed blanket for cuddling up and a stool with a puppy’s face. An easel sits next to a long table that has containers of crayons and other coloring instruments. Another corner is home to a basket of stuffed animals, mainly canines.
And lighting everything is a crystal chandelier that twinkles from the A-framed ceiling.
Outside the playhouse, window boxes abloom with plants decorate the covered porch. A yellow rocking chair anchors one side of the landscaping while a fountain bubbles on the other side of the sidewalk leading up to the porch.
Relatives entered the playhouse, marveling at the detail, including Annabelle’s maternal grandmother, Laurie Autry, and her paternal grandparents, Pam and Dennis Dybzinski of Hebron.
*Lorri Zimmer, a Make-A-Wish granter, said Annabelle’s story and her wish touched so many people.
“She’s an amazing little girl. She is a happy, fun-loving 5-year old. She’s always smiling,” Wimmer said. “She’s excited to be outdoors and play house with her dolls.”
Zimmer has worked with Make-A-Wish for 20 years and said, “This is my favorite wish.”
Among those who helped create Annabelle’s wish were Rich Hunter of Crown Point, who provided the carpentry for the playhouse. Electricians from Base Electrical Services in Merrillville owned by Adam Blossom of Valparaiso donated their labor to wire the playhouse. And Doug Molchan, president of Crown Point-based South County Landscaping, donated the landscaping including mulch and plantings.
“Lorri called me and asked if we could get a chandelier, which was donated,” said Theresa Nilson with Base Electrical Services.
During the gathering, Crown Point Mayor David Uran presented Annabelle with an Anthony Rizzo bobble-head from his own personal collection.
“I’ve never opened it. It’s very valuable,” Uran quipped as Annabelle looked on from the arms of her dad, Doug Dybzinski.
The Chicago Cubs are definitely special for the entire family.
“She doesn’t talk a lot but when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, she said, ‘Go Cubs Go’,” Melissa said.
“That was her first sentence,” Doug added as Annabelle took his hand to lead him over to pet a small dog that also attended the ceremony.
“We do have another dog. Addison is a chocolate lab that was Annabelle’s birthday present,” Melissa said.
Before cutting the blue ribbon during the ceremony, Uran also presented Annabelle with a pass to the Crown Point Dog Park so the family can take Maddy and Addison for outdoor romps.
“This is a testament to our community,” Uran said. “The 30,000 residents of Crown Point are family members. You’re part of our family.”
Those wanting to make contributions to Make-A-Wish may contact Zimmer at (219) 241-5005.
*This story has been corrected from an earlier version. The first name of Annabelle's mother and last name of the Make-A-Wish representative were incorrect.