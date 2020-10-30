PNW, Munster High partner in engineering scholarships

PNW’s Mechanical and Civil Engineering Lab Supervisors Connor Feeney and Marcel Mejulu serve as mentors and help the interns learn engineering design principles via Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and SolidWorks software so they can create their own machines and/or machine parts from scratch.

Feeney and Mejulu work closely with the interns to ensure their design evolution is ready for product manufacturing, and assist with 3D printing of the final design. The internship culminates in generating simulations of the intern’s design, using PNW CIVS cutting-edge technologies, with guidance from CIVS Research Engineer Kyle Toth.

“This partnership has been a great opportunity for our engineering students,” Docter said. “These high school students are applying what they learn to actual college level and real-world activities. At first, I thought this would be too difficult for the students, but they are stepping up and not only meeting the challenge but succeeding beyond my expectations. This partnership has increased our students’ interest in engineering and also in Purdue Northwest. The last four students who have gone through the internship have enrolled in a PNW Engineering program.”