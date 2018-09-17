CEDAR LAKE — Police said Monday they have completed their investigation related to a 10-year-old who brought a gun to school last month and turned the case over to the Lake County prosecutor's office.
The student brought a handgun to MacArthur Elementary School in a backpack Aug. 28, police said.
A parent reported to the school that a student may have brought a gun from home, according to the Crown Point Community School Corp. The district then requested assistance from Cedar Lake police because a gun had been found at the elementary school.
MacArthur Elementary, 12900 Fairbanks St., is in Cedar Lake but it part of the Crown Point public school system.
Police have completed their investigation and turned over their case to the adult and juvenile divisions of the Lake County prosecutor's office, Police Chief David Coulson said.
The prosecutor's office has not informed police of any decisions on possible charges, he said.
A spokesman for the Lake County prosecutor's office said he would check on the case, but did not provide any additional information by press time.