Police body, squad cams key to transparency, Porter County sheriff says

VALPARAISO — Police body cameras and car cameras will become more important in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across the Region and nationally, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said.

The May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked calls for police reform, as well as continuing protests against racism and police brutality.

“They’re going to be mandating body cameras and car cameras” with coming police reforms, Reynolds told the County Council at its Tuesday meeting.

“I don’t know how more transparent you can be,” he said. “Every transaction with the public is being recorded.”

His officers already received body cameras with the council’s blessing, Reynolds reminded the council.

Valparaiso Police Department officers have cameras in their cars and are looking at body cameras as well, while Portage has neither, Reynolds said.

Purchasing cameras isn’t the full cost. Storage for the videos can be expensive too.

The county now pays a $60,000 annual maintenance agreement for the cameras, which includes unlimited storage for the videos. That’s a bargain, he said.