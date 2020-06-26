Police body, squad cams key to transparency, Porter County sheriff says

VALPARAISO — Police body cameras and car cameras will become more important in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across the Region and nationally, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said.
The May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked calls for police reform, as well as continuing protests against racism and police brutality.
“They’re going to be mandating body cameras and car cameras” with coming police reforms, Reynolds told the County Council at its Tuesday meeting.
“I don’t know how more transparent you can be,” he said. “Every transaction with the public is being recorded.”
His officers already received body cameras with the council’s blessing, Reynolds reminded the council.
Valparaiso Police Department officers have cameras in their cars and are looking at body cameras as well, while Portage has neither, Reynolds said.
Purchasing cameras isn’t the full cost. Storage for the videos can be expensive too.
The county now pays a $60,000 annual maintenance agreement for the cameras, which includes unlimited storage for the videos. That’s a bargain, he said.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, asked if the county could save money by getting the same equipment for all the police departments and negotiating a bulk purchasing rate.
The county and Valparaiso are using the same system, Reynolds said.
Other technology
Reynolds also told the council to expect a future funding request for license plate readers mounted on poles. Hammond already uses them to track who’s entering the city.
“Our goal is to try to put cameras encircling our county,” Reynolds said.
He wants to test them on two poles, at a cost of $2,200 each.
Installing 10 cameras would cost $20,000 plus $300 in monthly maintenance costs, he said.
U.S. 6 would be a prime spot for the cameras because it’s where most of the crashes requiring county police occur, he said.
The council on Tuesday approved spending $47,773 in Drug Enforcement Agency funds to cover replacement of body armor for 43 officers. The county bought the old vests all at the same time five years ago, and they’re now expired. Reynolds said he would try to stagger future replacements so the county isn’t hit with another big bill in five years.