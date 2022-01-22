Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 65 late Saturday.
The chase began around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police at the Lowell Post confirmed.
Crown Point police and Lake County police were involved in the pursuit, which continued onto I-65.
The chase ended in a crash and arrest at the 253.8 mile marker on northbound I-65, ISP said. There was a heavy police presence in the area of U.S. 30 and I-65 in Merrillville following the pursuit.
Police were able to give limited information immediately Saturday night, as the investigation continues.
