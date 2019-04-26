GARY — Police plan to search part of the city's Miller section Friday morning with K-9s for a man who has been missing since Feb. 11.
Scott A. Tharp, 59, may be in need of medical attention, police said.
Police plan to begin their search in a wooded area near the 6200 block of Melton Road, where Tharp had been staying, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Tharp also is known to frequent the area of Ridge Road and Grant Street.
Tharp is described as white, about 5 foot 8 and 215 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. No information about the clothes he was last wearing was available, police said.
Police have received several reports of possible sightings of Tharp since February, but they have not been able to locate him, Hamady said.
Anyone with information about Tharp's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-7300, ext. 3042. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.