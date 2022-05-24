Police dog training offered at no cost to officers

CROWN POINT — With a long-standing commitment to law enforcement training, Blue Warrior Tactics hopes to expand its services.

The organization was formed in 2017 to provide routine training opportunities at no cost to officers throughout the country.

“Our mission is to train these officers and dogs to do what we can to bring them home safely after each shift,” said Pete Dragojevic, president of Blue Warrior Tactics.

Blue Warrior Tactics hosted its first public fundraiser recently at the Lake County Fairgrounds, generating thousands for the organization.

Dragojevic said that the entity wants to add more instructors and that funding obtained through the event can help meet that goal.

“That will bring our traveling expenses down, and we can span out further,” he said.

Blue Warrior Tactics provides single and dual-purpose K-9 training. That includes narcotics, bomb detection, apprehension, building searches and tracking.

“We’re basically a full umbrella of police K-9 training,” Dragojevic said. “We’re one of the few organizations that is fully accredited by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Training Board.”

He said the fundraiser attracted about 150 people. Local elected officials, police chiefs, officers and K-9 units were among those in attendance.

“It was a true blessing to have several police chiefs and many politicians there supporting us,” Dragojevic said. “It was a beautiful situation.”

The event included K-9 demonstrations, and Dragojevic participated in the activities that involved K-9s from the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to learning about the training exercises, the event offered an opportunity for the community to interact with officers.

“The kids and the teenagers have a chance to sit down with the police officers, pet their dogs, ask questions in a very neutral environment,” Dragojevic said.

Visit bluewarriortactics.com to learn more about Blue Warrior Tactics and to contribute to the organization.

