Police, fire departments parade to honor front-line hospital staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — Everyone loves a parade, and that includes hospital workers, especially true when the parade is in their honor.

Area police and fire departments paraded Monday around Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond to thank hospital workers taking risks during the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of the community.

“It means a lot,” said dialysis technician Tiffany Vavis, of Hammond. Jorgina Garcia, a transporter from Whiting, added, “This is very appreciated.”

The procession completed one lap around the hospital before concluding on Stateline Avenue, near the medical center’s emergency room entrance.

Hosted by Hammond first responders, the parade drew police and fire crews from Northwest Indiana and Illinois. A similar parade was also taking place Monday around Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

“We’re doing this to honor health care workers and let them know we care,” said Capt. Rob Groszewski of the Munster Fire Department.

Lt. Steven Kellogg, public information officer for the Hammond Police Department, said officers recognize and thank their “front-line partners” in the health care industry.