Police, fire departments parade to honor front-line hospital staff

HAMMOND — Everyone loves a parade, and that includes hospital workers, especially true when the parade is in their honor.
Area police and fire departments paraded Monday around Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond to thank hospital workers taking risks during the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of the community.
“It means a lot,” said dialysis technician Tiffany Vavis, of Hammond. Jorgina Garcia, a transporter from Whiting, added, “This is very appreciated.”
The procession completed one lap around the hospital before concluding on Stateline Avenue, near the medical center’s emergency room entrance.
Hosted by Hammond first responders, the parade drew police and fire crews from Northwest Indiana and Illinois. A similar parade was also taking place Monday around Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
“We’re doing this to honor health care workers and let them know we care,” said Capt. Rob Groszewski of the Munster Fire Department.
Lt. Steven Kellogg, public information officer for the Hammond Police Department, said officers recognize and thank their “front-line partners” in the health care industry.
“We feel honored and privileged to be able to work with health care professionals who provide lifesaving treatment for the community during one of the most vulnerable times imaginable,” Kellogg stated. “We are comforted that whether it is a member of the public, our families, or our co-workers, we are in safe hands of an extremely competent staff who risk so much every day.”
In Crown Point, police, fire and EMS vehicles drove to the main entrance of the hospital with horns blaring and sirens wailing. Health care workers waved to first responders as they drove by.
Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick thanked the first responders for the parade, adding the hospital knew something was going to happen, but didn’t quite expect the number of first responders who attended.
“You did absolutely fantastic,” he said.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran issued a proclamation after the parade, declaring Monday Health Care Professionals Recognition Day.
“The health care professionals in Crown Point and the first responders, it’s a team effort," Uran said. "Thank you for all your efforts.”
Lansing firefighter-paramedic Steve Buffano said the Hammond hospital is among the main medical centers that patients are transported to. “They support us, and we want to support them in their time of need,” Buffano said.
Munster firefighter Marianne Zemen said the toughest part for hospital staff is “besides keeping patients safe, going home and making sure their family is safe.”
Vikki Shimley of Hammond, whose sister Carolyn Kruszynski is a long-time registered nurse at the hospital, called the parade “amazing.” She noted, “My sister has been at the hospital well over 30 years, and she said she’s never seen anything like this.”
Jeanette Nelson of Gary, who works in housekeeping at the hospital, said, “It’s a great thing to see how everyone cares about us. We’re all fighting the same cause.”
“God bless ‘em,” Amy O-Donnell-Fout, a palliative care nurse, said of police and fire support. “It’s been so hard on us first responders, and it’s great to have the support. We take care of our fire and police, and they take care of us.”
As the sound of sirens filled the air, hospital staff used cellphones to capture the moment, with fire and police taking similar photos of the honorees. Among those taking photos was Dr. Siddarth Munsif, of Chicago, an internal medicine specialist.
“This is a great gesture to appreciate all the hard work people are doing,” the doctor said. “Police and fire are also front-line workers, so we appreciate what they’re doing.”
The toughest challenge these days, Munsif said, has been dealing with death.
The doctor added, “The whole virus came so quickly that we had to learn about it and establish a coordinated protocol, which was especially hard with little knowledge of how to deal with the virus.”
Times staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.
